Road which was 'like a picked scab' to be resurfaced

Alderman Mark Baxter has given a cautious welcome to news of resurfacing taking place in the Milltown area.

The DUP Lagan River representative said that he had been lobbying for many years for a full resurface of Riverdale Crescent in the area, close to Donaghcloney.

“It’s a source of constant annoyance to residents who live in this rural location with one recently describing the state of the road to me as being ‘like a picked scab’,”said Alderman Baxter.

“I’m glad to report that it’s now been added to the list for resurfacing, although it’s a cautions welcome that it came with a caveat that it will only be carried out when budget becomes available.

“I appreciate that the Department is under immense pressure but our rural dwellers sometimes feel like the poor cousin of those living in urban centres.”

Cllr Baxter concluded: “I’ll continue to fight for roads and services in these areas.”