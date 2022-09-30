Bleary gets connected to hyperfast full fibre broadband network

Nearly 1,400 homes and businesses in Bleary will soon be connectable to next generation access (NGA) gigabit capable broadband services.

The new broadband infrastructure has been rolled out by Fibrus, Northern Ireland’s fastest growing telecoms provider which specialises in full fibre broadband solutions for rural and regional communities.

It means people living and working in the Co Down townland will have access to hyperfast full fibre broadband.

Fibrus began work in the area in January and went live on September 30. The company set out to transform broadband infrastructure here, having already completed extensive works across over 160,000 premises right across Northern Ireland.

This rollout itself is part of a wider £197m investment, known as Project Stratum, aimed at delivering critical digital infrastructure that will help transform Northern Ireland’s broadband connectivity landscape.

Explaining what it means for the people living and working in the area, Shane Haslem, Chief Operating Officer at Fibrus, said: “Fibrus was established to enhance the lives of those living in rural areas like those in Bleary. For too long, rural areas right across Northern Ireland have gone without quality connectivity services, despite being a hub for local businesses and family homes.”

Shane explained that the need for a meaningful online connection was accelerated by the pandemic and continues to be a vital component of everyday life, especially for those living in digital darkness.

He said: “Many people are continuing to work from home, albeit in a hybrid model. Accessing schoolwork online has become the new norm and it goes without say that we all enjoy watching our favourite films and shows on streaming platforms. That’s why access to high speed reliable broadband has become like any other utility for modern homes and businesses – it’s as essential as electricity and heating.

“The arrival of full fibre broadband in rural areas will revolutionise the way families and businesses go about their day-to-day lives. We are delighted to see more and more rural communities getting connected to our new transformative network.”

Shane concluded: “Fibrus will continue to address the digital imbalance in rural connectivity across Northern Ireland and we look forward to seeing more communities enjoying the benefits of our full fibre network.”

To find out if you are connectable to Fibrus Hyperfast Fibre Broadband call 02890 993230 or visit www.fibrus.com.