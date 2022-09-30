O’Dowd discusses climate change and Levelling Up Fund at Islands Forum

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has attended the inaugural meeting of the UK Islands Forum held on Orkney.

Minister O’Dowd represented the interests of Rathlin Island at the forum where the theme was “net zero islands”.

Speaking after the forum, Minister O’Dowd said: “Island environments face unique challenges and the forum provided a valuable platform for those communities to share their experiences with the UK government and each other in areas such as connectivity, infrastructure and depopulation, while also identifying solutions to common issues together.

“As the North’s only inhabited island, not only was this an opportunity to listen and learn from other island communities, but also for Rathlin to showcase the positive steps being taken to become carbon neutral by 2030.

“It is vital that we all take urgent action to mitigate climate change and we can learn from the experience of island communities as they take on the challenge.

“Attendance at this forum was an important opportunity to meet with the new Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Levelling Up Housing and Communities, Dehenna Davison MP. I put across the case for the North and called for more projects to be funded under phase two of the Levelling Up Fund.

“We need improvements in transport infrastructure as well as regeneration of our towns. Unfortunately, the absence of a functioning Executive in the midst of a cost of living crisis continues to make our challenges greater.

“I have raised this again with the Westminster Government and asked again that they to do all in their power to restore the political institutions here without further delay.”