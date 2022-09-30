Police thank public after graffiti investigation

Nine people have been “dealt with” after police tried to solve the mystery of who was behind a spate of graffiti in Craigavon.

In July they appealed to the public for information after graffiti, which was brandished as “unsightly, unfair on the local communities and will cost to have cleaned”, appeared in Craigavon and Portadown.

This week neighbourhood officers gave an update on their investigations.

“Brownlow Neighbourhood Policing Team would like to thank the local community that have helped us to identify some of those responsible for the graffiti that can be seen in our area,” they said.

“So far we have dealt with nine individuals and there are currently a further two individuals being investigated.

“If you have any further information to assist police please contact 101 and quote serial 1131 of 02/07/22. We can't do this without your help.”