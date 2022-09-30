Pre-planned training exercise taking place at Almac on Sunday

Almac HQ in Craigavon

Friday 30 September 2022 23:47

A pre-planned training exercise involving the emergency services is to be held at Almac's headquarters this Sunday.

A spokesperson for the company explained: "As part of The Almac Group’s ongoing commitment to best practice in health and safety, we will be hosting a training exercise with the Emergency Services (Fire and Police) at Almac’s headquarters in Craigavon, from 10am – 2pm on Sunday, October 2. 

"This is a pre-planned and co-ordinated emergency training exercise for all the agencies involved."

