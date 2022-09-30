Queen’s canopy scheme extended

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has a “significant number of trees” available to plant as part of the now extended Queen’s Green Canopy initiative, it has been confirmed.

As a UK wide initiative created to mark the platinum jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen’s Green Canopy had been due to conclude at the end of the jubilee year in December.

However, following the death of the Queen, His Majesty, King Charles III has asked for the initiative to be extended until the end of March 2023, to give people the opportunity to plant trees in memoriam to honour Her Majesty.

The official tree planting season in the United Kingdom is from October to March.

At council’s monthly meeting on Monday, September 26, Alderman Glenn Barr asked about the initiative and if council was content it would have sufficient trees to meet demand.

He was told by council’s waste and environmental manager, Barry Patience the initiative has now been extended and that council has a “significant number of trees”.

The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative has now been extended,” said Mr Patience. “Our King has asked for that to be extended and that gives us a bit more time.

“In relation to the number of trees, we have a significant number of trees and if initial demand is not met we will be giving them out at recycling centres. It is more about how many we get as opposed to finances so we will keep it under review but I know the initiative is to be extended.”