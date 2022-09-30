Third place finish for Lurgan Ladies

Lurgan 71 (6) Holywood 37 (1)

With the current strike continuing Lurgan players still have no access to their green and they had their final game of the season against Holywood. There was no other alternative but to go to Holywood for the final match of the season.

Once again it was decided at the offset that there would be 15 ends instead of the usual 18.

On Rink 1 Eileen Robson and her team started off well and by the 10th end they were leading by 17 shots to 5 and although Holywood took 4 out of the final 5 ends they could not catch the Lurgan ladies. The final score was Lurgan 18 Holywood 9.

Doreen Wheelan and her team on Rink 2 got off to a great start on the 1st end scoring 4 shots but Holywood followed up on the next levelling the score. The Lurgan Ladies kept the pressure on taking the next 3 ends with a score of Lurgan 9 Holywood 4 but by the 10th end Holywood once again evened the score to 11 each. The final 5 ends were close with all sitting level again on the 14th end but after a close finish Holywood took the 15th end with 1 shot. The final score Lurgan 14 Holywood 15.

Irene Doone and her team on Rink 3 took command of the game from the outset and Holywood found themselves being out bowled throughout the match. With Lurgan playing some very impressive ends the final score was Lurgan 21 Holywood 7.

On Rink 4 Angela Thompson and her team had a superb match winning 11 out of the 15 ends and finishing with a great score of Lurgan 18 Holywood 6.

It was definitely Lurgan’s day with a final overall score Lurgan 71 Holywood 37 giving Lurgan 6 points for the match.

With the end of the 2022 season and despite the difficulties that were faced this year Lurgan Ladies finished third in the NIWBA Senior League.