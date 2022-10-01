World Milk Day a reminder of benefits of dairy – Lockhart

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has said the ongoing provision of milk to schoolchildren under the School Milk Scheme is a great benefit to local schoolchildren, and encouraged other schools not taking part in the programme to consider participation.



Speaking today, on World School Milk Day, the DUP representative said: “From birth, milk is the food that lets the body thrive and grow stronger. It offers nutrition, and is important for strong bones and overall health.



"It is fantastic that 276 schools across Northern Ireland take part in the School Milk Scheme, providing subsidised or free milk to pupils from preschool and nursery stage, right through to secondary school. Indeed, free milk is also provided to some day care settings as well.



"This puts children and young people across Northern Ireland off on a healthy footing, and in days when the cost of living is resulting in families cutting back on basics such as milk, to get this daily nutrition boost is fantastic.



"There are some in our society that would wish our children to not take dairy products. I am pleased that locally sourced milk, from our world class dairy industry, is on the desks of children across Northern Ireland. On this World School Milk Day, that is something to celebrate."