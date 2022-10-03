Almost 40,000 requests for use of interpreting service within SHSCT in 2021/22

Almost 40,000 requests for interpreters were received through the NI Regional HSC Interpreting Service in the Southern Health and Social Care Trust in the 2021/22 financial year, it has been revealed.

Figures presented to members of the Trust’s board at its meeting on Thursday, September 29, show that during the 2021/22 financial year there were 38,495 requests for interpreters in the Southern Trust.

This represents a 46.75 per cent increase on the 26,231 requests for interpretation received in the 2020/21 financial year. The three languages requested most frequently within the Southern Trust in the 2021/22 financial year were Polish, Arabic and Romanian.

In total, there were 19,265 requests for a Polish translation, 15,431 requests for an Arabic translation and 9,546 requests for a Romanian translation.

The top ten languages for translation requests in the Southern Trust also included Lithuanian (9,222), Bulgarian (6,868), Portuguese (6,312), Tetum (5,431), Slovak (4,271), Mandarin (2,568) and Somali (2,191).

In addition to these request, 9,093 calls were serviced through the telephone interpreting service and 544 appointments were supported with sign language interpreters. Additionally 149 documents were translated into minority languages.

The Southern Trust was the health and social care trust with the highest number of translation requests received in the 2021/22 financial year. Next on the list was the Belfast Trust with 30,413 requests.

The Trust with the fewest number of translation requests received was the Western Trust with 6,130 translation requests received in the 2021/22 financial year.

Commenting on the figures, the Trust’s head of equality, diversity and inclusion, Ms Cathy Laverty, said the Trust has a “very diverse service user population and our use of translation and interpreting is vital to that provision for our service users”.

“We saw an increase in the use of the face-to-face interpreting service in the 2021/22, as Covid-19 cases fell back a bit,” she said.

“The top ten languages have not changed that much when compared with previous years.

“In addition to face-to-face interpreting we also have telephone interpreting services available. During the pandemic use of this service increased as face-to-face was not available but we have seen the figures using that service remain quite high.”