Council endorses Mid South West digital transformation fund

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is to spend almost £100,000 on a digital transformation fund to help encourage innovation in small businesses.

At council’s monthly meeting on Monday, September 26, members were reminded Mid-South West – a collaboration between ABC, Mid Ulster and Fermanagh and Omagh District councils – has the opportunity to benefit from the Digital Transformation Flexible Fund (DTFF).

Over the projected three year period, council’s share of the revenue cost is estimated at £95,707.

The DTFF was developed in response to the low levels of innovation and digital transformation taking place across the region and seeks to address the financial barrier that small businesses face when seeking to digitally transform.

To date, £6 million has been ring-fenced for the DTFF with the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs committing a further £1.1 million.

Based upon an average grant rate, it is estimated approximately 600 businesses will be supported over the three-year delivery time frame. It is anticipated that for every £1 spent there will be a return of £2.24.

The estimated cost for the preferred delivery option, a council led delivery model, is to be shared across the 11 council partners and is estimated to cost £870,000.

The cost to Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council will be £95,707 and will be allocated under the Mid-South West budget as part of allocation for match funded projects.

For this investment, it is anticipated the borough will see 66 DTFF funded projects over the three-year period.

By comparison, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is expected to spend £69,605 on the scheme and see 48 projects funded while Mid Ulster District Council will spend £87,006 and see 60 projects funded through the DTFF.

Presenting the report to council on Monday, officers asked councillors to note the fund will operate on a regional basis and will be led by Newry, Mourne and Down District Council through existing arrangements for the operation of the full fibre NI consortium.

Officers asked the chamber to consider and endorse the MSW Region’s governance steering group’s recommendation for council to participate in the DTFF on the basis that all three partner council’s participate or none participate.

Subject to this agreement to participate, members were also asked to approve council’s share of the revenue cost of £95,7070 over the three-year time frame.

A proposal to accept officer’s recommendation was put forward by Councillor Kyle Savage and seconded by Councillor Bróna Haughey.