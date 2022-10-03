Council notes improvement in time taken to pay suppliers

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is exceeding its internal prompt payment targets, figures produced in the local authority’s annual self-assessment report show.

The report, produced in September, was presented to members of council’s performance and audit committee at its meeting on Tuesday, September 27.

Prompt payments speed up cash flow from the public sector to suppliers, particularly small to medium enterprises. Council recognises that late payments are a key issue for businesses, especially smaller organisations as it can adversely affect their cash flow and jeopardise their ability to trade.

According to the report, council has “made significant progress in reducing the time we take to pay suppliers”.

In 2021/22 it took council, on average, 10.76 days to pay suppliers. This means council paid 95.15 per cent of its invoices within 30 days but just 55.07 per cent of its invoices within 10 days.

This means Council is ranked ninth out of Northern Ireland’s 11 councils for payments made within 10 days. The local authority also paid 4.85 per cent of its invoices outside 30 days in the 2021/22 financial year.

In total, council paid out £59,114,176.00 in invoices in 2021/22. Explaining the improvement, the report notes several internal methods have been implemented to improve processing times.

These methods include: an annual review of the department resources and officers; monthly reminders requesting updates of changes in personnel; monthly reminders to review any outstanding purchase orders; all departments trained in the purchase to pay process and the provision of access to the finance support help desk if further support is required.

This effort has paid off, with the report noting “the improvement is clearly evident, as by the end of 2021/22, the average time taken to pay a supplier was 10.76 days, set against a target of 15 days or less”.

“This represents a reduction of 1.48 days from the 2020/21 average. For this reason, we can conclude with regards to this PIO [performance improvement objective], it has been achieved and has not been carried forward in to the 2022/23 performance improvement plan.”

Looking ahead, the report states council is “committed to continuous improvement” and notes a yearly review of the officer’s authorisation structure will be carried out again in 2022/23 with an emphasis on the departments nominating a dedicated officer to progress payments to suppliers.