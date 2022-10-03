FBIS a welcome opportunity to support on farm investment – Lockhart

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has welcomed the announcement by DAERA Minister Edwin Poots MLA of the opening of the Farm Business Improvement Scheme Capital (FBIS-C) tier one, tranche four.

£10 million has been allocated towards this tranche.

Commenting, the DUP MP said: “Farmers across Northern Ireland will welcome this opportunity for financial support towards investment.

"Whilst this still represents a significant financial commitment from farmers, which should always be carefully considered, it is important that Government continue to support the sector to become more efficient. This is all the more important at a time when input costs are at levels that are placing huge pressures on farmers.

"The Farm Business Improvement Scheme is offering support of between £5000 and £30,000 towards items they have outlined as eligible. With a focus on grassland management, silage quality, feed efficiency and precision farming, it is certainly shaped towards efficiency and environmental considerations.

"This is a further example of the Ministers ongoing support for the agriculture sector. During his time in office farmers have seen that he has provided significant support to meet pressures, but also support investment in the future. I would encourage local farmers to consider the FBIS and if anyone has any questions about the scheme please do not hesitate to get in touch."