Six of borough's household recycling centres start winter hours

Six of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s recycling centres are now operating under their winter timetable, it has been confirmed.

From Monday, October 3, 2022 the centres opening hours have been reduced.

The six centres impacted by the change are Armagh, Fairgreen Portadown, Keady, Markethill, Newline Lurgan and Tandragee.

Keady recycling centre was open today, Monday, October 3 from 9am to 4pm but after that will be closed on a Monday. Until April 30 it will open Tuesday – Saturday 9am to 3:45pm.

Until April 30, Armagh recycling centre will open Monday-Friday 8am to 4:15pm and Saturday from 9am to 4:15pm.

Fairgreen recycling centre in Portadown will open Monday-Friday, 8:30am to 5:45pm and Saturday 8:30am to 3:45pm until March 31.

Markethill recycling centre will be closed on Mondays and will will open Tuesday-Saturday from 9am to 3.45pm until April 30.

New Line recycling centre in Lurgan will open Monday – Friday 8:30am to 5:45pm and on Saturday mornings from 8:30am to 3:45pm until March 31.

Tandragee recycling centre will be closed on Mondays and will open Tuesday to Saturdays 9am to 3:45pm until April 30.

The borough’s other recycling centres in Banbridge, Dromore and Rathfriland begin their winter opening hours on Tuesday, November 1.