Waringstown anti-social behaviour 'has to stop'

Alderman Mark Baxter says that he is concerned at the rise in anti-social behaviour in Waringstown.

The DUP councillor said, “I’ve been contacted by a large number of residents particularly in the Mill Hill area of Waringstown lately about the apparent rise in unwelcome behaviour in the area.

“Complaints centre around minor fires being lit, stones been thrown at homeowners’ windows, graffiti on park and litter bins and general noise nuisance.”

The Lagan River representative says that he has encouraged people to report everything to the police, no matter how minor, “so they can look to putting extra resources into the area in terms of patrols”.

He added, “People just want to feel safe in their homes and get on with their lives. As a member of the PCSP I’ll be raising this very issue with the area commander to see what steps will be taken to address the problem.

“In the meantime I encourage anyone with any information to continue to contact police on 101.”

Ald. Baxter concluded: “This has to stop.”