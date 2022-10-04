Cancer patients need support from all political parties: O’Dowd

“Cancer patients should not have to wait any longer for an Executive to be formed.”

That's according to Sinn Féin’s John O’Dowd who was speaking following the publication of latest figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency.

The Upper Bann MLA said, “With our health service currently under extreme pressure, only urgent investment can fix the problems we are facing. We require this immediately, not only to ensure that people are getting the care they need, but also to protect health workers and their rights.

“According to the NISRA’s staggering latest figures, less than 40 percent of patients begin treatment within 62 days on an urgent referral from a GP.

“For how much longer will Jeffrey Donaldson continue to sit back and do nothing with the knowledge that people are suffering on hospital waiting lists and awaiting cancer treatment?

“The DUP claim health to be a priority for them. If that is the case, they will work with the rest of us to form an Executive today and to invest £1 billion in the NHS to tackle these waiting lists and to help fund cancer services.”