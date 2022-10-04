Heroin has "blighted" defendant's life, court told

A defendant, with multiple suspended sentences on her record, has been jailed for nine months for stealing meat packs.

Appearing via video-link from Hydebank, the case of Patricia Anne Lappin, (32), of Torrent Valley, Coalisland, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, September 30.

A prosecutor outlined to the court on July 20 this year, police attended a SuperValu in Portadown to report that the defendant had stolen ten meat steak packs to the value of £100 the previous day.

The defendant was observed walking to the other side of the store, place the packs into a black holdall she had on her shoulder before leaving the store without making any efforts to pay.

It was reported that Lappin was seen going around Churchhill Park in Portadown trying to sell the meat packs.

In her defence, the court was told that the defendant’s shows that she was a woman who has battled a heroin addiction for almost the entirety of her adult life. However, it was added between 2016 and 2019 there was almost no convictions due to her successful engagement with a methadone programme.

This was changed to a subutex programme which was not as successful due to receiving a dosage which was not dealing with her issues, meaning she lapsed and the drug was stopped altogether.

Whilst being in custody, Lappin has successfully commenced another course with a higher dosage which she has found to cope with her cravings for the drug which has “blighted” her life for so long.

Mr Moore, defending, asked for credit for Lappin’s guilty plea and stated that she can be a “success story” if she receives the help she needs and she has the full support of her fiancée.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “Looking at her record, there are two entries for February 3 this year in respect of theft matters for which she got a period of three months suspended across those offences.

“That was suspended for a year and she was around four months into that when she committed this offence.

“There are two further entries on June 1 when she got five months and for theft offences, suspended for a year and a half.

“She has managed six weeks of that before this offence.”

The Judge invoked those suspended sentences across the board to run concurrently, totalling five months.

For the offence before the court, the Judge imposed a period of four months custody to run consecutively with the five months, totalling nine months.