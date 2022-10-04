Local community groups benefit from National Lottery funding

The National Lottery Community Fund has announced £4,693,921 of funding benefiting 128 projects across Northern Ireland, including 15 community groups in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon.

ABC Community Network is using a £9,706 grant to run their ABC4Health Programme to reduce isolation and promote health and wellbeing. The project will include a range of classes such as dance therapy, painting, yoga and a walking group.

Craigavon Samaritans is using a £10,000 grant to make essential upgrades to their Duty Room which houses their on-call volunteers. This will help provide the volunteers with a safe and comfortable space to support the local community in times of need.

Donaghcloney Royal British Legion is using £9,534 grant to upgrade IT, kitchen and CCTV facilities. The project will help create a more suitable, welcoming and secure environment to meet the needs of the local community.

Evolve Youth Club, based in Wolfe Tones GFC near Craigavon, is using a £9,800 grant to deliver a leadership training and development programme and open days. The project will help them expand and empower young people to gain the leadership skills to support the running of the club.

Gilford Community Club is using a £9,850 grant to set up new initiatives for the local community, including an afterschool club, a Bump to Baby café and an art club. The activities will provide opportunities for people to come together, build relationships and improve wellbeing.

Lurgan Young Men’s Christian Association is using a £10,000 grant to make improvements to their building, hold community outreach events and training programmes. This will help them reach and support both current and potentially new participants.

Magheralin Parish Caring Association is using a £8,904 grant to purchase toys and equipment and deliver classes for parents to help develop the mother and toddler groups in the village of Magheralin and Dollingstown. The project will benefit the wellbeing of children under three and their parents, grandparents, or guardians.

Moyraverty 50s Plus Group is using a £10,000 grant to provide trips and walking group activities at local parks. The project will encourage group members to get out and about, reducing feelings of social isolation and improving wellbeing.

Thanks to National Lottery players, more than £30 million a week is raised for good causes with the majority awarded as small grants. Of the 128 grants awarded today, 116 are for under £10,000, going to every Council area across Northern Ireland, making a difference in communities.

Paul Sweeney, The National Lottery Community Fund’s NI Chair, said: “Congratulations to all the groups announced today. I’m proud to see the impact our funded projects are having in people’s lives and across communities in Northern Ireland.

“We continue to be here for organisations as they face challenges and will work to ensure that funding reaches those who need it as quickly as possible.”

Communities across Northern Ireland can also apply for grants to support activity through a range of funding programmes. This includes The People’s Projects, a partnership with UTV which is open until Friday 7th October, where groups could win up to £70k. For more information visit www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/funding/northern-ireland



