WATCH: New council strategy aims to make residents feel "valued and respected – regardless of age"

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has officially launched the ABC Age Friendly Strategy and three-year Action Plan during its International Older Persons Day celebration event.

Developed by the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon (ABC) Age Friendly Alliance – a collaboration of key stakeholders from public, community, and voluntary sectors – the strategy and action plan aims to ensure all residents in the borough can live in security, enjoy good health, continue to participate fully in society, and feel valued and respected – regardless of age.

The strategy outlines five core outcomes centred on the vision that as we get older:

1. we enjoy good physical and mental health;

2. we participate in community life;

3. we are heard, valued, respected and involved in decisions that affect us;

4. we are supported to retain independence; and

5. we are well informed about things that matter to us.

Your Lurgan's Donagh McKeown went along to find out more about it.