Businesses in Upper Bann need VAT cut, says O’Dowd

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd has said the British government needs to properly assist businesses which are struggling during the cost-of-living emergency.

The MLA said: "Reinstating the reduced rate of VAT that businesses had during the pandemic would be the biggest action the British government could take to help with soaring costs, which is a clear message from businesses and tourism across Upper Bann.

"Sinn Féin, through Finance Minister Conor Murphy, has been urging the British Treasury to do this for months.

"The Tory government’s disgraceful budget proposals from last week have not only disregarded ordinary workers and families, but there are minimal plans to properly assist struggling small businesses.

“Two things need to happen. The British government needs to take action urgently and respond to this cost-of-living crisis in an appropriate way, and we need to form an Executive to ensure businesses can put plans in place to survive and thrive in the future.”