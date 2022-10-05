Tennyson congratulates Macmillan volunteers

Alliance MLA Eóin Tennyson has congratulated all the volunteers who organized Macmillan Cancer Support Coffee mornings on Friday, September 30 across the constituency of Upper Bann.

Since the first Macmillan Cancer Support coffee morning in 1990, over £290 million has been raised for the charity from these events.



Mr Tennyson said: “I would like to say a big thank you to all the volunteers across Upper Bann who opened their houses and business to host coffee mornings to raise much needed funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

"Many families across Upper Bann have been impacted by the diagnosis of cancer.



“Not only does it affect people’s health, it also has an impact on a family’s finances, relationships and jobs. Organisations like Macmillan Cancer Support carry out amazing work to support families through these difficulties and the funds raised from coffee mornings go a long way to help continue that much needed assistance.”