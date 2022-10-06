ABC Labour Market Partnership to support local people into local jobs

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council launches new Rapid Response Employment Programme, which offers residents the opportunity to start a new career in the hospitality and tourism, or construction sectors.

The Rapid Response Employment Programme forms part of the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon (ABC) Labour Market Partnership, a joint public-private sector initiative, funded by the Department for Communities, which aims to ensure that a quality skills provision is driven by demand for skills in the economy, leading to reduced unemployment across the borough.

Open to residents living in the ABC borough that are unemployed, working 16 hours/week or less, or at risk of redundancy, the fully funded Rapid Response Employment Programme features two industry bespoke training programmes – the Hospitality Academy and Groundworkers Academy – that are designed to equip 60 participants with the skills, knowledge, experience, and confidence to begin a career within the hospitality and tourism or construction industries.

“I am delighted to see the launch of the Rapid Response Employment Programme, which provides a fantastic opportunity for local residents to make a life-changing career move into the hospitality and tourism or construction sectors,” commented Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Paul Greenfield.

“This programme provides a unique opportunity for eligible residents to benefit from professional and tailored employability support and hands-on experience, which will, without a doubt, help open the door to the many exciting and diverse career pathways available within these key sectors. With guaranteed interviews for 30 jobs across each sector, this programme is not to be overlooked and I would encourage all eligible individuals to consider applying today!”

Commencing on Monday 17 October and Monday 14 November respectively, each programme will run for two weeks and will include a tailored industry overview covering service providers, roles and responsibilities on offer, site visits and hands-on practical training sessions. Participants will also gain a sector specific qualification and benefit from employability mentoring, aimed at supporting them through guaranteed interviews for live vacancies with top hospitality and tourism or construction employers based in the borough.

Speaking on behalf of People 1st, training provider for the Hospitality and Tourism Programme, Patricia McEvoy, said: “We are delighted to be delivering the Hospitality and Tourism Rapid Response Programme supporting local people within our community into local employment. With multiple vacancies in the industry throughout the borough there has never been a better time to carve out a successful and rewarding career.

“Working with top employers including Armagh City Hotel, Brownlow House, Fresh Fields, The Thomas McConaghy Group and Zio’s, to name a few, participants will have a unique opportunity to see first-hand how these employee and customer-focused organisations operate within the dynamic and rewarding hospitality and tourism sectors.”

Brendan Crealey from Industry Training Services (ITS), training provider for the Groundworkers Academy commented: “With a big shortage of groundworkers throughout the industry, the ABC Rapid Response Programme addresses skills that are largely uncatered for in traditional construction training. At ITS, we are delighted to deliver this skills training and to be able to support local residents and local employers.”

So, if you meet the criteria and you’re interested in exploring a career in hospitality or construction, you can find out more about these programmes and apply by contacting us today!

If you’re a local employer in one of these industries and would like to get involved, we’d love to hear from you too!

To learn more about the Hospitality Academy and register for a place, contact Charley Riddle on c.riddle@people-1st.co.uk or 028 3833 7000 before 1pm on Friday 14 October 2022.

To learn more about the Groundworker Academy and register, contact Ciara Judge on groundworkers@industrytrainingservices.com or 028 3839 8700 before 1pm on Friday 28 October 2022.



Funding for this programme has been provided by the Department for Communities through the ABC Labour Market Partnership.