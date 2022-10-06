Alliance call for increased allotment provision

Alliance representatives Cllr Brian Pope and Eóin Tennyson MLA have called for increased allotment provision in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council area following a survey of residents carried out earlier this year.

A report on the results of the survey, which had 320 responses, was due to be presented at the Environmental Services committee on Tuesday, October 4.

Commenting on the report Alliance Party councillor, Brian Pope, said, “I welcome the results of this survey which shows that there is a demand for new allotment space within the borough, with particularly strong interest in Banbridge.

“I know that allotment schemes have been successful in other parts of Northern Ireland and that they give people an opportunity to grow their own vegetables or other produce. Community allotments can also have a positive impact on mental health and wellbeing, and on our local environment.”

Adding his support, Eóin Tennyson MLA has said, “It is great to see this report on Allotment provision coming forward following a request I made on the issue last year when I was on Council. Alliance have been lobbying hard for more allotment space and as indicated by the high numbers of responses to the survey there is a clear demand in the borough for increased provision.

“At this time, when prices are increasing, additional allotments would be really positive for those in the Council area who want to grow their own fruit and vegetables.”