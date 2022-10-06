Caught with pregablin in his pocket

A man who was caught in possession of pregabalin has been issued with a fine at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

On June 20, 2022 at approximately 9.30pm, police were on mobile patrol at the car park off Lough Road in Lurgan.

Officers observed a Renault Clio drive towards the exit of the car park as police entered it.

Police stopped the vehicle at that stage. There were three males on board and officers spoke with them.

One of the males – 23-year-old Ciaran Hendron of Levin Road in Lurgan - was the front seat passenger.

Police then informed the males that they were being detained for the purposes of a search.

Police then commenced a search of the defendant, during which they located and seized a red and white tablet from the right hand pocket of his trousers.

The officers then cautioned Hendron for the possession of the drug. He made no reply to the caution and he made a full admission that the tablet was pregabalin.

A defence representative said that Hendron was “a man who is not without his struggles”.

She added, “He did go through quite a low period of a mental health over the last two years.

“Thankfully, now he has gained employment with a gardening centre over the summer and he has been able to keep that on right up until Christmas.”

The court was told that the defendant is “in a much better place”, having attended with mental health services and hasn’t taken any drugs or alcohol since the commission of this offence.

Hendron was fined £250 for the offence of being in possession of a Class C drug and a destruction order was made for the drugs. The offender levy of £15 was also imposed.