Motorist who caused 'significant damage' to neighbour's car while over the limit banned from driving

A man who collided with a neighbour’s car while over the drink-drive limit has been banned from driving for a year.

Appearing before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday was 31-year-old David Graham, from Mahon Avenue in Portadown.

The court heard that on Sunday, September 18 at approximately 2.10am police attended Mahon Avenue in Portadown following a report of a hit and run and road traffic collision.

On arrival police observed significant damage to a grey coloured Audi as well as what appeared to be white paint, believed to have been transferred from the offending vehicle.

Fontal damage was also observed to a Seat Leon and during the course of enquiries a member of the public directed police to an address in Mahon Avenue were a white BMW X5 was observed.

It was noted that there was substantial damage the front offside of the vehicle.

Police then entered the property and spoke with the owner of the vehicle. The defendant’s speech was slurred and he was unsteady on his feet.

A preliminary breath test gave a rating at that stage of 90 milligrams of alcohol, and he subsequently arrested and conveyed to Dungannon Custody.

Whilst in custody the evidential sample gave a lower reading of 93 milligrams of alcohol per 100 milligrams of breath.

Graham was also interviewed and made an admission to being intoxicated at the time of the collision, and to the other offences before the court.

Defending, Richard Monteith said that Graham had “had a limited consumption before the accident”, stating that the defendant had had two Guinness and had the accident on the way home.

He added, “Rather than prevaricating he accepted straight away to the police what he had done. He had also consumed quite a lot more alcohol when he had come home. He accepted that at the appropriate time he was over the limit.

“He did stop [at the scene] but because of the early hours of the morning he thought that rather than starting to knock doors that he would deal with it in the morning, but clearly they had heard they collision, they telephoned the police. He had parked his car facing out so the damage was visible in the driveway where he's living with his father.

“He is deeply ashamed of his behaviour,” added Mr Monteith.

District Judge Bernie Kelly banned him from driving for 12 months and fined him £300 for driving with excess alcohol in his breath, while he was fined £100 for each of the additional charges of failing to stop at a damage only accident, failing to remain at a damage only accident and failing to report a damage only accident.