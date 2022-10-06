MP highlights funding opportunity for grassroots football

DUP MP for Upper Bann Carla Lockhart has welcomed the launch of a new funding stream for local football clubs, by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport in conjunction with the Irish Football Association.

Between £15,000 and £30,000 is available for grassroots facilities investments.



Welcoming the fund, Carla Lockhart said: “Across Upper Bann there are so many fantastic grassroots football clubs.

"These clubs are volunteer led, and not only provide opportunity for competitive football for adults, but also a place for children and young people to play football, learn life skills and start their sporting journey.

"To do this wonderful community work costs a lot of money, but good facilities are also essential. There has been a long term underinvestment in football facilities by Government. For example, the Communities Minister Deidre Hargey failed to provide the much needed Stadia programme. Therefore it is very welcome that the Department for Culture, Media and Sport in Westminster has offered this funding opportunity to improve our grassroots football infrastructure.

"A total pot of £700,000 is available for the 2022-23 financial year for small capital projects. The scheme is now open for applications, and details of a webinar on Wednesday 5 October at 7pm are available on the Irish FA website.

"I would encourage local clubs to explore this funding. It would be wonderful to see some of this money make its way to clubs in Upper Bann. Should any club wish to discuss an application, please do not hesitate to get in touch with my office."