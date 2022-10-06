Resurfacing of Avenue Road and Belfast Road in sight – Lockhart

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has secured progress from the Department for Infrastructure towards the resurfacing of Avenue Road/Belfast Road, one of the main arterial routes into Lurgan.

Commenting, the DUP representative said: “The road surfaces of both Avenue Road and Belfast Road are well below an acceptable standard for any road, let alone one with such a high volume of traffic along a main arterial route into Lurgan town centre.

"For some time I have been engaging with the Department for Infrastructure with a view to securing a commitment for the resurfacing of this road. Persistence has paid off, and I am delighted that I am now in receipt of confirmation that the road will be in the future programme for resurfacing. An indicative timetable is that this will be completed in the 2023/24 financial year.

"This will be overdue work, but I am delighted that the commitment is now in place. Road users will benefit from a much enhances surface, and local homeowners will also benefit from reduced noise pollution that arises from traffic volume over the poor surface.

"I continue to press for further investment in local roads, and I expect to have more good news on other roads being lobbied on soon."