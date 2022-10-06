SDLP's Toman connects with emergency call handlers during strike

SDLP councillor Ciaran Toman visited the Communication Workers Union (CWU) picket line in Portadown today to express his solidarity with staff.

CWU staff are continuing their industrial action in an attempt to secure fair pay.

Portadown is home to the only BT emergency call hub in Northern Ireland and this is the first time that 999 emergency call handlers have joined the strike.

Cllr Toman said: "I visited the striking CWU staff in Portadown today to express my solidarity as they continue their fight for fair pay.

"It is an utter disgrace that this situation has dragged on for so long and BT have refused to come to the table, acknowledge the efforts of their staff and the pressures they are facing as a result of the cost of living emergency and tried to reach a fair agreement.

"This is the first time that emergency call handlers have taken part in strike action and while this is deeply regrettable, the blame lies solely with BT who have left staff with no other option. All CWU staff play a vital role in our society, but emergency call handlers have a particularly difficult job, responding to emergency situations and making sure those in distress get the help they need.

"Attempts by BT management to single out emergency call handlers are completely unacceptable and will do nothing but foster further ill will between staff and the company. If BT want to see these vital staff back at work then they need to listen to their concerns and pay them a fair wage. Given the company recognise their importance this shouldn’t be an issue, especially at a time when BT staff are reporting resorting to food banks and struggling to pay their bills."