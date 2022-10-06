Street collections raise over £2,000 for ambulance to save lives in Ukraine

You may remember that a few weeks ago that we told you about a street collection which was taking place in Lurgan.

A collection took place on Saturday, September 24 to raise funds for an ambulance to help the people of war-torn Ukraine.

The fundraiser was being organised by Kris and Magda Piedel, who live in the town but who are originally from Poland.

Well, we’re delighted to let you know that the Lurgan collection raised a total of £818 and €26.

And in a further fundraising boost, a street collection in Portadown raised £1198.44 and €10.

You can still make a donation via their GoFundMe page – click here to do so.