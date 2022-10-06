Trust Chair wants to support all staff to be "best version of themselves"

The Chair of the Southern Health and Social Care Trust’s board is determined to ensure all Trust staff know the board want them to be the “best version of themselves everyday”.

Speaking at a meeting of the Trust board on Thursday, September 29, following a presentation on the Trust’s annual progress on its Section 75 duties for public authorities, Ms Eileen Mullan said it is, “important staff know it is not just those around them that support them but us as a Trust Board as well”.

Section 75 of the Northern Ireland Act aims to change the practices of government and public authorities so that equality of opportunity and good relations are central to policy making and service delivery.

The Section 75 statutory duties aim to encourage public authorities to address inequalities and demonstrate measurable positive impact on the lives of people experiencing inequalities.

The presentation noted that as of January 1, 2022, the Southern Health and Social Care Trust employed 15,299 staff.

Of these 15,299 people, 34.9 per cent are from the Protestant background, 57.2 per cent are from the Roman Catholic background and 7.9 per cent are non-determined.

Just 15 per cent of these 15,299 staff identified as male while 85 per cent identified as female.

By March 31 2022, only 53 per cent of staff has completed their mandatory equality, good relations and human rights e-learning.

The presentation notes, “increasing compliance levels will require a concerted improvement effort across all directorates” and states that as this the three year refresh period since it was agreed this training would be mandatory, there will be a “big push to encourage refresh training this year”.

Identified among the Trust’s key targets for the year ahead are promoting and raising awareness of diversity and inclusion via a range of celebratory days throughout the year and supporting under-represented staff groups with staff networks for both REaCH (Race Ethnicity and Cultural Heritage) and LGBTQ+ groups.

Describing Section 75 as a “catalyst for a lot of change”, Ms Mullan said there has been a noticeable change during her six years on the Southern Health and Social Care Trust’s Board.

“In the last six years the world around us has changed substantially and year on year we are improving at reaching out to our staff and, no matter their level of interest/background/or their make up in whatever shape or form, we are saying this is a place for you, we want to support and enable you,” she said.

“We know, there are 100+ international nurses coming to us in the next few years and we have a body of international doctors. We know we need to be supporting them in particular other the months and years ahead.

“I am very pleased with what has been presented today.”

Ms Mullan then noted the need to support LGBTQ+ staff and asked to be kept informed of any meetings of any potential LGBTQ+ networks established within the Trust.

“For the LGBTQ+ side, there is a health and social care LGBTQ+ network that used to run out of PHA (Public Health Agency) but I am not sure who leads on it now. That might be a place to start to support our LGBTQ+ staff here,” she said.

“I have been asked to be kept informed of the dates for our upcoming ethnic minority network and if there is a LGBTQ+ one set up I will seek to attend both of those and any others that arise.

“I think it is important staff know it is not just those around them that support them but us as a Trust Board as well. We are here to help them be the best version of themselves and bring themselves to work everyday in a safe way.”