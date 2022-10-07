Breast cancer charity will make a huge difference to local women - MP

Local Member of Parliament Carla Lockhart has extended her best wishes to a new breast cancer charity, Pretty n Pink, at their official launch in Portadown last week.

The DUP MP was joined by colleagues Diane Dodds MLA and Councillor Margaret Tinsley at the launch event.

"Breast cancer accounts for around thirty per cent of all cancers in women in Northern Ireland," said Ms Lockhart.

"So many local families have been touched by this terrible illness, and for many it can be a lonely journey beset by uncertainty and lots of questions. It can also cause financial stress in households, were incomes can be impacted upon, along with additional costs of journeys for treatment, childcare etc.

"Pretty n Pink is a local charity led by local women that is determined to make a difference for women facing such a cancer journey. Amongst its range of services, the charity does provide financial support to women with a diagnosis of breast cancer. It is a much needed service and it is wonderful to have it here in Portadown.

"I want to pay tribute to our local champion Karen Hoy for her energy and commitment to making a difference. The difference Karen has made to so many women already has been extraordinary and I know it is greatly appreciated. We need more people like Karen, offering hope, inspiration and support to those who need it.

"Thank you also to Leanne, sister of Noleen Adair who founded this wonderful charity. Sadly Noleen lost her battle with cancer, but Leanne has carried this work on and is another dedicated supporter of those with breast cancer.

"I wish the charity well in this new chapter, and know that they will make a great difference to many people in the days ahead."