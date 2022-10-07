Council response to HSENI consutlation welcomed by committee

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Counci’s environmental services committee has welcomed the local authority’s draft response to a consultation on the Health and Safety Executive (HSENI)’s proposed corporate plan for 2023-2028.

During a meeting of the committee on Tuesday, October 4, members were advised the consultation document released by HSENI details a plan for the operational environment in which HSENI will be working over the next five years.

At present, Council’s environmental health department is a joint regulator with HSENI sharing responsibility for enforcement of health and safety.

Council is the main enforcing authority for retail, wholesale distribution and warehousing, hotel and catering premises, offices and the consumer/leisure industries while HSENI has responsibility for factories, farms building sites and schools.

Some of the many sectoral priorities for the new corporate plan include older farmers and lung disease in the agricultural sector; biocides and online sales in terms of chemical market compliance; working at height and the potential for falls and work place transport in the construction industry and stress and mental wellbeing and musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) in regards to general work place health.

Ultimately, HSENI is aiming to see a reduction in the number of serious falls and fatal accidents compared to the average in the previous corporate plan; a reduction in the number of major accidents compared to the average in the previous corporate plan and a reduction in the number of over three days accidents compared to the average in the previous corporate plan.

UUP Councillor Jill Macauley said she was happy to propose Council’s draft response to this draft corporate plan is approved and submitted by the October 10 deadline.

Sinn Fein councillor Keith Haughian said he was happy to second the proposal and noted every sectoral priority listed in the corporate plan is as important as the next one.

“I have been looking down that list trying to find something to focus on but they are all as literally important as the next one,” he said.

“I think this is a good piece of work and I am happy to second the proposal to approve our response.”

Councillor Tim McClelland shared his support for the corporate plan and noted that as someone who works in the agricultural industry, the sectoral priorities are “very much to be welcomed”.