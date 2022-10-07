Councillors welcome calls for regulation of cosmetic treatments

Councillors from both Lurgan and Portadown have backed calls for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough to join the campaign for a review of the regulation framework for cosmetic treatments in Northern Ireland.

At a meeting of Council’s environmental services committee on Tuesday, October 4, members of the committee were told councils have responsibility for the registration of a limited number of cosmetic treatments such as acupuncture, tattooing and cosmetic piercings.

However, as the number and type of non-surgical cosmetic procedures has increased, the existing legal framework has become outdated, leading to many operators and procedures being unregulated and posing a clear, potential harm, to those accessing treatments.

In October 2021, the Botulinmu Toxin and Cosmetic Fillers (Children) Act 2021 came into force in England making it illegal to administer Botox or a filler by way of injection for a cosmetic purpose to a person under the age of 18. However, no such law exists in Northern Ireland.

A draft of a potential letter which the council could send to the Health Minister Robin Swann notes the introduction of a national licensing scheme to govern the oversight of advanced aesthetic non-surgical cosmetic treatments was one of seventeen recommendations made by the all-party parliamentery group on beauty, aesthetics and well being.

Proposing the committee recommends the council sends this letter to the Health Minister, Sinn Fein Councillor Keith Haughian said this type of regulation is something those in the industry would welcome.

“When I saw this on the agenda I contacted people who work in that field, they all agree this was something that needed to happen as soon as possible,” he said.

“A bit of pressure from councils to the Minister to try and bring things up to date will do no harm.

“A lot of people in this industry do have a medical background but unfortunately the legislation, as was pointed out in report, allows people to operate in a grey area.

“Also when you see things like under 18s being able to access lip fillers and botox and things like that there is no doubt it is time for the legislation to catch up with society.”

His proposal was seconded by UUP Councillor Julie Flaherty who said she was “more than happy to do so”.

“I have to agree with everything Cllr Haughian has said,” Cllr Flaherty said.

“We have sort of all seen this booming industry and it is only right and proper that it is kept safe for all users.”