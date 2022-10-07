Judge condemns theft from woman with dementia

A judge has condemned the theft of money from a woman who suffers from dementia as an offence “that has to be probably the worst of its kind”.

Agnieszka Szurko, 37, from Mourne Road in Lurgan, admitted stealing £40 from her victim on May 30 and May 31 this year.

The case was before District Judge Bernie Kelly to fix a date for sentencing.

The judge told the court: “Can you imagine being a certain age, not been fit enough to look after yourself, relying on people to come and help you out, and those are the people that are abusing you and stealing from you.

“It must be an awful position to be in and before we think on, any one of us could be in that position and years to come, including your client.

“As I understand that lady in questions suffers from dementia as well. So she was banking on the fact that she wouldn't be able to tell anybody what had happened, which makes it even worse.”

A pre-sentence report was ordered, with the case being back before the court on November 16.