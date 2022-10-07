Judge's warning after pair directed 'foul, abusive and homophobic language' at police

A defendant has been warned that he will “definitely go to prison” if he commits similar offences after appearing at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court accused of disorderly behaviour and assaulting a police officer.

Jordan Ogle, 22, of Pollock Drive in Lurgan, and 19-year-old Joshua Milligan of Limefield Drive in the town, were also accused of obstructing police while they searched for drugs.

The court was told that on Sunday, August 3, at 4.45am, officers were on mobile patrol in Pollock Drive in Lurgan in relation to an unrelated matter when they observed two males at the roadside making obscene gestures at police.

They stopped and spoke with the men regarding their conduct in a public place, however both males behaved in a hostile way towards police, directing “foul, abusive and homophobic language” at the two officers involved, calling them “d**kheads” and “f****ts” amongst other insults.

Due to their unpredictable behaviour police attempted to carry out drugs searches on both individuals. During the search of Ogle, Milligan at that stage threatened to hit one of the officers’ head off the floor, should he attempt to effect an arrest.

As officers attempted to search Milligan, he became physically aggressive with police, and physically resisted officers from searching him.

At this point, Milligan began to fight with police and defend Ogle grabbed out and began to wrestle police in an attempt to allow Milligan to escape.

Following an altercation on the ground, with both suspects and both officers, both defendants were then arrested and brought to Banbridge Custody Suite.

Before sentencing began, it was pointed out that a pre-sentence report for Milligan was yet to be completed. He will appear before the court on October 19 for sentencing.

A full report was before the court for Ogle, who District Judge Bernie Kelly was told “has not wasted a single moment of the court's time and as much as he pleaded guilty in the very first appearance”.

He said that the report gave the judge “effectively three options – probation, community service and ... a combination order”.

“Your Worship was certainly was considerably vexed, to put it mildly, at the language used,” Mr Monteith added, to which Judge Kelly said it was “disgraceful language”.

“Was there anybody that he didn't insult?” she asked.

“I think it left Mr. Ogle under no illusions that his behaviour was well well short of good,” Mr Monteith responded.

Addressing Ogle, the judge said: “You do not present to this court with a significant record. In fact, you don't have anything previous for any of the offences that appear before the court today.

“I have considered the pre-sentence report and it does paint a fairly positive picture of the changes you've made to your lifestyle going forward in the hope that you can eradicate this type of offending, but the worst part of this offence was your language.

“And for somebody as young as you, I find that unbelievable actually that somebody of your generation could espouse those views towards the disabled, members of the LGBTQ+ community, not to mention those who have a different hair colour than the rest of us.”

Judge Kelly imposed a community service order of 150 hours in relation to each of the three charges Ogle faced.

Concluding, she warned: “I'm giving you credit for your relative lack of record, for your plea of guilty. But if you appear back for anything that involves anything of a similar nature, you will definitely go to prison.”