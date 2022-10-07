Lavery encourages O'Dowd to intervene on Aghagallon footpath connection

Alliance Party Councillor Peter Lavery has written to the Department for Infrastructure Minister, John O'Dowd MLA, encouraging him to intervene on a proposed footpath connection between Aghagallon and Lurgan.

Currently there are two short stretches of the Cornakinnegar Road that are without a footpath causing local residents to walk along the road itself.

Commenting on the request, Alliance councillor for the area Peter Lavery said, "I have written to Minister O'Dowd asking that he commission a feasibility study to get a firm understanding as to what it will take to complete the footpath connection between Aghagallon and Lurgan."

"When I raised this issue last year an official in the department visited the area and acknowledged that a connection would be beneficial for local residents with the only main issues being potential land purchases."

"However, since this visit there has been little progress on the issue therefore a feasibility study would provide the impetus to help bring the matter forward, with residents along the route being officially consulted as part of the process."

Cllr Lavery concluded, "Since I first raised the potential for a footpath connection the vast majority of Aghagallon residents who have spoken to me have been in favour of the project. Hopefully with some good will and open conversations this footpath connection will be completed with local residents being able to make use of the additional safer walking opportunities that result."