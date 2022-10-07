NSPCC Northern Ireland launches new service which supports parents’ mental health during pregnancy

NSPCC Northern Ireland is introducing a service called Pregnancy in Mind which is designed to support expectant parents who have, or are at risk of, mild to moderate anxiety or depression.

The service has already been operating in other regions of the UK for some years with great success and is now available throughout Northern Ireland.

The service is being supported by the Department of Health through the Mental Health Support Fund, which is administered and managed by the Community Foundation Northern Ireland.

Pregnancy in Mind is available for parents-to-be who are able to attend the six- session programme between 12 and 34 weeks of pregnancy and is delivered in small, virtual groups. It uses a range of approaches including mindfulness, active relaxation and peer support to help participants manage any difficulties they may be experiencing.

The main objective of the service is to help build parents’ capacity to provide sensitive and responsive care to their babies and to maintain these skills after the birth and as their children develop. Parents-to-be can refer themselves or they can be referred by their GP, midwife, health visitor or health professionals.

All those who take part will leave with knowledge of mindfulness and relaxation techniques to take forward into their new lives with their baby. They will also be given a support plan of how and where to access any further support that their family may benefit from and this plan will be tailored to each family’s individual needs.

Geraldine McConaghy, Team Manager at NSPCC Northern Ireland is managing Pregnancy in Mind. She said: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to offer this wonderful service.

"It has had very successful outcomes in other regions of the UK and parents who have taken part have told us that it’s really helped them feel more prepared for when their baby has been born. It has also been shown to create stronger bonds between parents and their babies.

"Many participants revealed that they no longer feel alone with their worries and, in fact, feel supported by the other people in the group who have experienced similar challenges before and throughout their pregnancy.

"The launch of the service is particularly timely as so many people experienced stress and anxiety during the pandemic and just as we hoped normality might resume, there is now the cost-of-living crisis, which will inevitably put a further strain on the mental health of many parents in Northern Ireland."

Gemma Winter, Antenatal Education Coordinator Midwife at Southern Health and Social Care Trust, said: “The Pregnancy in Mind service offers lots of useful information for new parents-to-be.

"Pregnant women need to be looking after their mental health as much as their physical health during pregnancy and while having a baby is a wonderful experience, it can also be difficult adjusting to parenthood and for some people it may add extra worries and anxieties.

"Alongside our Trust programmes, the Pregnancy in Mind service will help to empower people to seek help and be a responsive parent. However, the support does not stop after the course has ended as parents will feel better informed and equipped to find sources of help if they need it.

"It’s important to remember that you do not need to have been diagnosed with anxiety or depression to take part in the programme and I would encourage anyone, who thinks this may be beneficial to them, to speak to their midwife at the first booking interview and they can be directed to Pregnancy in Mind.”

Dearbhla McAleenan, Specialist Health Visitor for Infant and Perinatal Mental Health, Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, added: “We know that the impact of perinatal mental health difficulties can be wide ranging and for pregnant mothers experiencing or at risk of mild to moderate mental health needs, Pregnancy in Mind will play a huge role in supporting parents-to-be at a crucial time in their parenting journey.

"Pregnancy in Mind will also greatly support infant mental health in the region as the programme focuses on supporting the relationship between parents and their unborn babies from the earliest days of infant brain development. Without early identification and appropriate support, the difficulties associated with maternal anxiety or depression can significantly affect the mental health and development of infants and children.

"The provision of Pregnancy in Mind means that participants in this programme will have access to evidence based, tailored support that will help to prevent potential problems arising, in keeping with Northern Ireland’s Infant Mental Health Framework.

“I am delighted this programme will now be on offer in Northern Ireland as it will be an invaluable addition to the work currently carried out by healthcare professionals, community and voluntary agencies who are caring for mums, babies and families in the perinatal period. This will help in building resilience and empowering families to look after their mental health during pregnancy and beyond.”

For more information on NSPCC’s Pregnancy in Mind Service, please contact nihubadmin@nspcc.org.uk or call 028 20441 650.