Told police cannabis cost £100

A woman has been fined for being in possession of a Class B drug.

Hollie Catherine McAllister, 21, from Dungormley Estate in Newtownhamilton, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court recently.

On February 1, 2022, at approximately 10.40pm, police located a BMW vehicle driving along Brownlow Road in Lurgan.

Police stopped the vehicle and upon speaking to the driver he identified himself and there were others present as well including the defendant.

Officers detected a strong smell of cannabis emanating from within the vehicle and informed all occupants that they were to be searched.

The defendant then handed police a small tub containing a suspected cannabis weighing approximately 10 to 15 grams.

The defendant was notebook interviewed at the scene and made full admissions to possession, saying that had cost £100, adding that she was sorry.

Defending, Joe Rafferty said that McAllister’s record was “quite long”.

“Her last offence prior to this was in 2019 and there are no previous drug offences,” he added.

“This is a young lady you're worship recently blossoming into adulthood.”

He asked District Judge Bernie Kelly to “keep the fine to a minimum and give her a bit of leeway to get her life back on track”.

The judge issued a fine of £300 and issued a destruction order for the drugs.