Was caught in possession of herbal cannabis

A 24-year-old who was found in possession of a Class B drug has been fined at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court.

Jack Richards, from Enniscrone Park in Portadown, was charged with having committed the offence on June 22.

The court was told that at approximately 3.50pm on the day in question, police spoke to the defendant within the vicinity of Garvaghy Road in Portadown.

Due to observations by police he was informed that he was being detained for the purposes of a search under section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The defendant produced a small deal bag containing herbal cannabis from his jacket pocket. It had an approximate weight of two grams and that was all that was found at the time.

A notebook interview was carried out and he stated under caution that the drugs belonged to him.

Aaron Thompson, defending, said the prosecution had been “quite generous” about Richards’ interview “because, in fact, he didn't deal overly well with the police”.

He added: “He suffers with Asperger's, so he's on the autistic spectrum, and I think some of these matters probably give rise to a lack of understanding about drugs and probably a lack of understanding about what Your Worship’s attitude and what the court's attitude would be.”

Richards was fined £300 together with the offender levy and a destruction order was made for the drugs.