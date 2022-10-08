Council asked to explore possibility of allotment pilot scheme

Following a strong response to Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s survey on the borough’s allotment provision, council officers have been tasked with working up a pilot scheme that could, if successful, be rolled out across the borough.

In January, the council’s environmental services committee was told the local authority would be launching a consultation to ascertain if there was an interest in allotments.

The survey ran for a period of eight weeks from July 5 to August 20 and a total of 319 valid responses were received. Of these, 307 (95.94 per cent) said they did not have an allotment at present, 12 (3.75 per cent) said they did and one did not answer.

A total of 228 respondents said they grew produce (fruit, vegetables, flowers and bulbs) at home while 246 respondents (76.88 per cent) said they would be ‘very interested’ in getting an allotment space that suited their needs.

The vast majority of respondents confirmed they would prefer to travel a short distance for allotment space with 262 respondents (81.88 per cent) saying they would be willing to travel between zero and five miles to an allotment.

When asked if there was a particular area in the borough in which people would like to see an allotment, of the 260 responses to this question 67 said Banbridge, 32 said Craigavon, 22 said Lurgan and 22 said Portadown.

In response to a question asking what other amenities should be provided at any potential allotment site 298 (93.12 per cent) responses indicated they wanted to see the provision of water at any allotment site.

Presenting the report to members of the committee, the council’s head of environmental services committee, Barry Patience suggested officers take this information and produce an outline business case and assess the best options going forward.

Welcoming the responses to the consultation, Councillor Julie Flaherty said “nerdy gardeners” like herself would have “probably guessed” there was a level of demand for this type of provision in the borough.

“I see the recommendation is to undertake more research especially around cost,” she said.

“There is a big range in the survey of those who are willing to pay varying amounts of money, so do we have a feeling of what we would be aiming to do with this?

“Dare I say it, but would we be aiming to provide this as a free service? Or, as in most cases, would there be a ground charge and is that what we are going to have to start looking at?

“I am happy to propose we do take more of a look at this, the gardening and allotment community is a huge pull for people, there was a real explosion in this coming out of the pandemic.”

Alderman Stephen Moutray said he was content to second Cllr Flaherty’s proposal but suggested the council launch a pilot scheme that could be scaled up to meet demand.

“It was a very strong response to this survey with 76 per cent of people indicating there were very interested in doing something,” said Ald Moutray.

“Really I want to know if we do some more work on this would we consider doing a pilot scheme that would allow us to dip our foot in the water without committing to something very big?

“How soon could we get something like that up and running, Council has plenty of land about so I hope we would be coming back with a further report very soon and be able to accede to the request for some people in some area of the borough.

“If that is successful and not problematic it could then be rolled out further.”

Councillor Brian Pope said he was very supportive of the proposal and thanked officers for their efforts so far.

“It shows there is a very high demand in the Banbridge area in particular,” said the Alliance Party councillor.

“We know the benefits of growing your own fruit and vegetables and I am very supportive of this.”

Councillor Lavelle McIlwrath said he too was very supportive of allotments telling the chamber he knows of one project that is “really successful” outside Tandragee.

“There is no doubt the pandemic has had an impact on people’s mental health this past while and it is good for people to be able to get out and do this,” he said.

“There is a desire, generally speaking some of the surveys we do there is a not a great uptake but this one had a really good uptake so I want to lend me weight and support to the proposal.”