Deputy Lord Mayor welcomes DfI policy on verge maintenance

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s Deputy Lord Mayor has welcomed the announcement of a new policy from the Department for Infrastructure in relation to its management of road side verges.

The infrastructure minister, John O’Dowd MLA, wrote to the council’s Chief Executive, Roger Wilson, to inform Council of his department’s new approach to verge management.

This letter was shared with members of the environmental services committee on Tuesday, October 4 and its contents were welcomed by the local authority’s deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Tim McCelland.

The changes mean that from next year a single swathe will be cut along the verges on the strategic road network twice per year. This will also happen in areas needing to be cut for road safety purposes and on heavier trafficked rural roads as well.

On light trafficked rural roads, one cut will be carried out late in the growing season.

Noting the need to “protect and create important habitats for wildlife and bees”, the letter from Minister O’Dowd said the measures, along with the planting of wildflowers, will “help nature” and protect the environment.

It will also “enable my Department to deliver on our commitments in support of the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan and is consistent with the aims of the national pollinator strategy,” reads the letter.

“We must do all that we can to address this very real climate emergency and I hope that as a council you too will support and adopt this change in direction.”

Commenting on the letter, Council’s Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Tim McClelland said it would surprise no-one that he was supportive of this announcement, describing it as a “good news story”.

“I suppose, the one concern I would have is that I hope road safety sight lines won’t be compromised as that is something we would do at our peril,” said the Lagan River councillor.

“Apart from that it certainly is to be welcomed in terms of the bio-diversity piece.”

Council’s head of environmental services, Barry Patience said there is not “a whole pile of detail in the letter” but said he was confident safety would remain a priority.

“There isn’t a whole pile of detail in the letter,” said Mr Patience. “It does mention however that the sight lines and those safety concerns will be paramount so I would be confident that is not going to change.

“How the rest of it fits on the ground I suppose we will have to wait and see what the impact of that is.

“Though I would imagine there will be no change to that safety element.”