Man who didn't know he was banned from driving given suspended sentence

A man who drove while disqualified, not knowing he was banned, has been given a three-month suspended sentence.

Bruno Antonio Da Veiga Marracho Pinto, 33, from the Avenue Road in Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

A prosecution representative outline that on November 25, 2021, police were conducting a vehicle checkpoint on the Tandragee Road in Portadown when they stopped a Peugeot 5008, which was being driven by the defendant.

He was then issued with a 55-8 form to produce his documentation to Lurgan Station.

On December 24 a check of police systems revealed that had not produced his driving licence nor insurance certificate, and that he had been disqualified from driving for a period of six months at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on November 25, 2021 – the same day he had been stopped by officers.

The defendant was interviewed for the offences before the court and admitted to driving on this date, but alleged his solicitor had not informed him of the disqualification.

The court heard that it appeared that his insurance company were providing minimum cover.

Defending, Conor Lunny explained that he had been instructed that the veracity of an explanation in the pre-sentence report was “100% accurate”.

“It was a busy court, he was advised not to attend and was warned of the risk but not the inevitability of receiving a disqualification.

“Given the busyness of the Thursday list it is accepted that Mr. Pinto was not advised that of his disqualification at the end of business.

“That night, he was simply driving back with his wife from their cafe premises. She owns the car. He's a named driver on the insurance, so otherwise he would have been entitled to drive the car.

“Had he known he was disqualified, there was no need for him to drive, they weren't in any emergency situation or anything like that. They were just going about their business.

“Now, as a result of that my solicitor wrote to the department, with the view, perhaps optimistically, of having this matter dealt with by way of caution because of the circumstances, but no doubt because of his record, that was never going to be a goer, but the solicitor tried to cover himself in any event.

“In those circumstances can I invite Your Worship to perhaps not sympathise with Mr. Pinto, but accept that he may feel and maybe entitled to feel some injustice, in circumstances where he hasn't come to a police attention since.”

Mr Lunny said that the disqualification in November had expired back in May and that Pinto was waiting on a new licence, although he had not been driving since his ban.

“He fully expects on foot of his previous misdemeanours that Your Worship might be minded to disqualify,” said Mr Lunny,

“Oh he definitely will be disqualified for driving while disqualified,” remarked District Judge Bernie Kelly.

“There’s a low risk of reoffending,” added Mr Lunny. “He's working for his wife, she's a successful businesswoman. She's attended court with him again today and perhaps in the circumstances you might treat him with the leniency that you otherwise might for a charge of this nature.

The judge told Pinto that “driving whilst disqualified is a serious offence”.

“I accept what Mr Lunny said on your behalf, and I'll take that into account. You're also entitled to credit for your plea of guilty,” she said.

“But you're amassing a very bad record for driving offences. The only positive I note is that you did manage to sit a test and get a full licence at some stage, which may prevent further offending going forward.

“I am going to certify this offence as so serious that there is only one penalty I can impose, perhaps more to bring home to you the seriousness of this matter and the necessity for you not to repeat the sort of behaviour.”

The judge imposed a period of three months custody, suspended for a period of two years.

He was also banned from driving for six months.

“That’s a lot lighter than what I would normally impose for that offence,” the judge added.