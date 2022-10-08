Update on energy payment welcomed - MP

DUP MP Carla Lockhart has welcomed clarification that the £400 energy scheme payment for Northern Ireland will be paid in November.

Further details have also been provided in terms of how the payment will work in practice. This payment will be to support households in meeting the increased cost of electricity.



Carla Lockhart said: "The Prime Minister has now confirmed that households in Northern Ireland will receive their £400 payment towards the cost of electricity in November.

"This is a welcome step forward. My colleague Gordon Lyons MLA, as Economy Minister, has been in continued engagement with the Government to secure the quickest possible timetable for payment. This is in stark contrast to other parties, who seemed to put their energy into scaremongering that this payment would not be paid and that householders in Northern Ireland would miss out. They have been proved wrong.

"For account holder accounts, the payment will be in the form of a one off payment of £400 credited to your account. For pay as you go customers, the payment will be in the form of a top up. Top up £5, and you will get back a credit of £170. Repeat this and another £170 will be credited, and then after another £5 top up, a final top up of £60 will be credited. This equates to £400.

"Confirmation of the imminent payment is welcome, and will help alleviate pressure on householders. Of course other support is also being made available, towards heating oil, the low income cost of living payment, disability cost of living payment and pensioner cost of living payment. If you have any queries around these schemes and eligibility, please speak with my office.

"The DUP continues to engage with the Government on how further support can be provided. Much has been achieved, but more will be needed, not least with regard to the level of support for home heating oil which is currently."