Camino de Santiago participants raise tens of thousands for PIPS

In September 2022, a group of 28 individuals travelled to Spain and completed a 5-day 120K walk of the Camino De Santiago to raise awareness and funds for local suicide prevention and mental health charity, PIPS Hope and Support.

A challenging physical and emotional experience, the twenty-eight participants and their tour guides joined and completed in the event for their own personal intentions, gaining new friendships, improving their physical and mental wellbeing, and marking world suicide prevention day 2022.

On Wednesday, October 5, the participants got together again and presented PIPS Hope and Support with a massive £38,038.20 after associated costs to help them in delivering their vital services to the local community, individuals, and bereaved families.

Speaking at the presentation, PIPS Hope and Support’s fundraising, marketing & communications manager, Padraig Harte thanked all the participants for their tireless efforts, comradery and support to the charity.

He said, “On behalf of everyone at PIPS Hope and Support, a huge thank you to all of the participants who signed up, fundraised tirelessly and took on this challenging but rewarding initiative for our charity. It has been a pleasure to help all this year’s group and we are indebted to them all for what they have done, achieved and their friendship.”

Padraig continued, “The significant funds the group have been able to donate will go a significant way in allowing PIPS H&S to provide immediate therapy to anyone with suicidal thoughts, high levels of anxiety, poor mental health or bereaved by suicide as well as ensuring we have a well-resourced hub.

"Lastly, a big thank you to the family and friends of our group and the local community for their kindness and generosity, we are very appreciative of the continued meaningful help.”

Siobhan Brennan, one of the participants, added, “I would recommend the Camino De Santiago to everyone of all ages and fitness abilities, its so special and I will be on the next one. Thank you to PIPS Hope and Support for the opportunity and all the efforts made to ensure it was as enjoyable and smooth as possible.”

PIPS H&S are currently in the panning stages for Camino De Santiago 2023, keep up to date with the information on their social media or visit the website at www.pipshopeandsupport.org