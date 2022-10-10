Continuation of Bracken name approved by Council's planning committee

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s planning committee has approved the name of a 30 dwelling development in Craigavon.

At the committee’s meeting on Wednesday, October 5, members were told an application had been lodged to name a development consisting of 30 dwelling at Bracken Road/Lisnisky Road.

Three names were proposed by the applicant: Bracken Villas, Bracken Gardens and Bracken Close. It was explained the applicant’s preferred name for the development is Bracken Villas as they believe it makes sense to continue with the use of ‘Bracken’ as it has become synonymous with the location.

Having assessed the application against all relevant policy criteria, planning officers are of the view the preferred name complies with Council’s policy and recommended it was approved.

Proposing the name be approved Alderman Kenneth Twyble said he knew the area well and told the chamber “there is no question I think it is a very appropriate name and I am happy to propose the recommendation”.

This proposal was seconded by Councillor Ian Wilson before the committee voiced its approval.