Councillor confirms he is resigning in November

A Portadown DUP councillor and former Lord Mayor has confirmed he is to resign from his role as councillor in November.

Taking to social media, Councillor Darryn Causby who was first elected to the legacy Craigavon Borough Council as a DUP councillor in 2011 and retained his Portadown seat in the first elections to Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, before becoming the newly formed council’s first Lord Mayor in April 2015 confirmed he is taking on a new role that “will enable me to spend more time with my family”.

“On Wednesday, October 5, I advised Roger Wilson, our Council’s Chief Executive and the DUP Chief Executive [Timothy Johnston] that I will officially resign as a councillor on Friday November 4,” said Cllr Causby.

“I have been privileged to serve the Portadown and ABC area for almost 12 years as a councillor and I have been honoured to hold the offices of presiding councillor and Lord Mayor.

“I am grateful to all of those who have supported and voted for me at every election and I hope that I have demonstrated that my work was worth your vote!”

The Portadown man made headlines in June 2021 when, less than 24 hours after the resignation of Edwin Poots, MLA, as leader of the DUP he announced he was leaving the party for “political reasons”.

He topped the poll for the party in Portadown in 2019, with 18.51 per cent of the first preference votes and speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service in June 2021 explained that he had not fallen out with the local party.

While remaining committed to his constituents during his time as an independent councillor, Cllr Causby rejoined the party just five months later, in November 2021, following “encouraging” conversations with the DUP’s current leader, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP.

Speaking of Cllr Causby’s decision to rejoin the party, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP said said he was “delighted” someone “so deeply rooted in the community” had chosen to rejoin the party.

“Since I became leader of the DUP, I have sought to set forward a vision for the future of Northern Ireland and to strengthen our position from within the United Kingdom,” said the DUP leader.

“Key to that is a strong and cohesive unionism which speaks with a united voice.

“Darryn is someone deeply rooted within the community and recognises the importance of working together to deliver the very best for the people we represent.

“I am delighted that he will continue that hard work again from within the Democratic Unionist Party, as part of a team striving to deliver for Portadown and the wider Upper Bann area.”

Councillor Causby also confirmed he will make a further statement regarding his decision at his last council meeting which is scheduled to take place on Monday, October 24.