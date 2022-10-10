Nipsa to ballot health service staff

NIPSA has announced plans to ballot health service workers in an industrial action ballot over pay, unsafe staffing levels and travel reimbursement.

The ballot is seeking majority support for strike actions and action short of strike action.

A spokesperson for the union said that the "continued failure of the Pay Review body to deliver realistic pay rises for members in Health and redress the year on year pay cuts continues to leave members feeling undervalued and unsupported".

The union also said that unprecedented recruitment and retention issues continue to give rise to ongoing safe staffing concerns formembers and the public, while the impact of rising inflation and the current cost of living crisis including excessive fuel costs was impacting greatly on members.

NIPSA Official Terry Thomas stated: “NIPSA members did not create this crisis in the NHS but they are determined to end it. The crisis is the product of a political choice to continue with pay cuts combined with massive mismanagement over many years.

"The pandemic reinforced this essential service exists due to the compassion, professionalism and dedication of public servants but they cannot continue to work in an unsafe environment and be underpaid. We demand more for our members and our communities.

"NIPSA will use the ballot to hold to account those that have caused the crisis and redress the years of historical pay cuts."