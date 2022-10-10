Quality in Careers Standard Award for Lismore Comprehensive

Lismore Comprehensive School are delighted to have been awarded the prestigious Quality in Careers Standard Award for its Careers Education, Information, Advice and Guidance programme in September 2022.

The Quality in Careers Standard Award is a nationally recognised award and is one of the highest accolades a school can receive for excellence in this area of school life.

The external assessor noted key strengths:

• There is a clear strategic vision, commitment and effective management of the careers programme within Lismore Comprehensive

• Careers Leaders are highly experienced, work well together and are proactive in working with a wide range of key partners for the benefit of their students

• Students are afforded a wide range of career learning opportunities with a range of key stakeholders

• The facilities provided for CEIAG learning in the new build School provide excellent opportunities to extend career learning.

Mrs Susan Topping, Head of Careers, commented: "The Quality in Careers Standard Award is a clear example of the outstanding careers provision we offer here in Lismore. Pupils are fully prepared for key transition stages and can be confident as they pursue their individual career pathway."