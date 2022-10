Residents living in the Mourneview area were doing their bit on Saturday to help their neighbours with the cost of living crisis.

Donations of high quality pre-loved goods were being sold off to help those who are struggling get some early, good value Christmas presents.

The money raised will go towards helping those in need this Christmas.

Donagh McKeown spoke to Caroline Lagewaard from the Mourneview Community Centre and Emma McCartney, who organised the event.