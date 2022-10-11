Bleary YFC shake it up during farm tour!

On Friday, members from Bleary YFC headed to Ballydown Farm just outside Banbridge for their first out meeting of the year.

Members thoroughly enjoyed hearing all about the processes involved in the making of Ballydown's very own milk and ice cream!

A massive thank you must go to Ballydown for hosting the farm tour and also to all who were involved in organising the night.

A great night was had by all topped off with some delicious milkshakes and ice cream.

The club's next meeting is our Halloween meeting on Friday, October 21 to Lurgaboy Adventure Centre. If you would like to attend, send Secretary Sarah a message. Membership must be paid to attend this meeting. New members are still welcome aged between 12-30.

Tickets are still on sale for the County Armagh fundraiser “Oktoberfest”. With only two weeks to go make sure not to miss out on getting your tickets! This is for over 18’s and details on how to purchase tickets are on the County Armagh Young Farmers Facebook page.

Keep an eye out on their social media @blearyyoungfarmers for details of upcoming events and meetings.