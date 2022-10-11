Alliance lend their support to Appleby Trust

Alliance representatives Eóin Tennyson MLA and Councillor Peter Lavery have expressed their support for Appleby Trust following a recent visit to its Print It service in Lurgan.

The Appleby Trust is a social enterprise who provide training to develop work and social skills alongside people with learning disabilities.

Mr Tennyson said, “It was lovely to visit Elaine and the Appleby Trust’s Print It Employment Preparation Service in Lurgan this week. Appleby Trust aims to enhance social inclusion by reducing unemployment in people with a disability.”

“This is one of many services supported by the European Social Fund which is due to cease on 31 March. With no Executive currently in place to agree a budget, it is vital steps are taken to ensure continuity of these essential services.

“Northern Ireland has the lowest rate of employment for people with disabilities across the UK already but these organisations having no funding means upwards of 1,700 workers being notified of redundancy this Christmas and 17,000 people with disabilities will be left without support to be employed.“

Cllr Peter Lavery added, “Adults who take part in Appleby services benefit from the support of job coaches, whose role is to equip them with the skills necessary to progress to further opportunities in the community. It is a real benefit to have one of their facilities based in Lurgan.

“We need to get funding to continue these important services, and ensure those people with disabilities who wish to work are given the support to do so.”